

at walmart

and a festival

another high school

praying in church

in the first grade

at a movie

while at work

at the college

in America

from sea to shining sea

in America

more slaughter

dripping blood

on the red, white and blue

but does it matter to

that president

who commands their fate

he who worships gold

he was bought and sold

on corporate greed

for foreign soil

and dreams of coal

just thoughts and prayers

he deceives

just pretends to care

making America great

for more terrorists of hate

the white supremacists rule

a land of hate

is what he is devoted to

to activate

to tolerate

recriminate

the fourth estate

he will sacrifice the truth

for a foreigner

he is just the bait

puppet on a string

for who

the bell tolls

and more bodies fall

one by one

day after day

lie after lie

they die

and he just goes golfing

again

cause it doesn't matter

to him







