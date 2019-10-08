When The Coward Of The Country Is The Commander In Chief

There are those, in terms of the scandal involving Ukraine, that will argue that the situation is complicated, they will say the president is just routing out corruption, or whatever malarkey, but they are incorrect. It is actually not complicated. In fact the president has made it easy, and straightforward, and every move he makes now to block the testimony of anyone, Sondland, or whoever, can be used as more or less an obstruction of justice, and in this instance a blatant display of guilt.

It is simple. Very simple.

1. The President tried to conspire with a foreign country to destroy his political opponents.



2. He sent out a transcript verifying this.



3. His aide released text messages detailing the conspiracy.



4. This isn’t allowed in a democracy.



Have a great day. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 8, 2019

That more or less sums it up. So, what the president is doing, what he has done, what he will continue to do, is the founding fathers nightmare. He is the incarnation of exactly the sort of person they were trying to protect their foundling democracy from.

As Benjamin Franklin said, if you can keep it.

Every day since Pelosi walked out and announced for the cameras that an official Impeachment Inquiry was now in the works, he has dug farther into the dirt and made scandal akin to patio stones, a simple path for the media to follow, a route worn by Nixon before him, almost like he’s manipulating everyone to go where he wants them to, regardless of the consequences.

Why?

His ego will not let him stop. His narcissistic nature will not allow him to concede, to relinquish his gut instincts as bogus misinformed nutjob conspiracy cons designed to snow the plebs, not the prez. Never.

The more I read about the history of impeachment, and the founding fathers, the more I learn they themselves were not in agreement. In the end the language they used was left ambiguous, and debated to this day. They did not define “high crimes and misdemeanors”.

Mason still worried that the impeachment clause was insufficient to prevent presidential exposure to foreign influence. Virginia Gov. Edmund Randolph tried, unsuccessfully, to convince him that if a president accepted payments from a another country, he would be in violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause — an impeachable high crime. THE HILL | James and the giant impeachment

Barbara A. Perry, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR – October 5th, 2019

After reading that article, I have to say that it is almost like the president is using the founding fathers fears as a blueprint, like a road map of how to redefine the role of president, and push at the boundaries of control they had baked into the constitution. I don’t know. But…

… impeachments “proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.” They are “POLITICAL,” he emphasized. Because impeachable offenses injure “society itself … the prosecution of them will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused.” IBID

America today I believe is standing at the precipice, a crossroads, a fork in the road, of whom they were, and what they will become. They stand at the brink of dismantling 243 years of democracy, for it would seem as though there are those who the founding fathers feared, who “betray his trust to foreign powers”.

And now Trump is betraying America’s allies. He is betraying Kurdish men and women who relied on American support. It goes to the very core of breaking faith, breach of trust, to abandon one’s allies just as they need that support the most? Trump has sold America to the highest bidder, he has gone against all military wisdom, and his actions basically tells future allies that American promises mean nothing. An American handshake has no value, will have no value.

Trump sells his image as this tough guy, this stable genius negotiator, but time and time again he demonstrates quite the opposite, that he is weak and ignorant and easily manipulated. His word means nothing, his loyalty to anything but his own bags of money is the motivation behind everything he does, or does not. See, Trump has no morality.

“What kind of Commander in Chief leaves allies to die? “ @HoarseWisperer

Me thinks this will not end well for him; there can be no defence.

