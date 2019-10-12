And To Thy Own Self Be True

The thing that define those of moral courage, certainly intelligence, perhaps more importantly though is foresight, the wisdom that tells them to look into the middle distance, and not just stare at their feet and mumble “yes sir, no sir”.

That is what Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine did yesterday, she saw into the future, and acted accordingly. Looking to her 33 years in service, and with the State Department policy in regards her testimony, she knew she had only one choice.

She walked across the parking lot, and she testified to Congress all that she knew, and defied the State Department and their obstructive mandate.

Yes, it is wise to question loyalty to a person when that loyalty jeopardizes, oh, I don’t know, the rule of law, your job, your career, maybe your freedom, and last yet not least when it could jeopardize your country. Yovanovitch would not do that, so they got rid of her.

“Although I understand that I served at the pleasure of the President, I was nevertheless incredulous that the US government chose to remove an ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”



“Today, we see the State Department attacked and hollowed out from within. State Department leadership, with Congress, needs to take action now to defend this great institution, and its thousands of loyal and effective employees. We need to rebuild diplomacy as the first resort to advance America’s interests and the front line of America’s defense. I fear that not doing so will harm our nation’s interest, perhaps irreparably.” Marie Yovanovitch, former US ambassador to Ukraine

So, basically the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is saying that the State Department under Trump is being gutted. This is someone who has served over six administrations—four Republican, and two Democratic.

Yes, she has served under SIX different administrations, and she is saying that Trump is dangerous, lawless and needs to be stopped. Er, or basically that is what she is saying.

You know, I imagine for many of us, this last 2 and 1/2 years has been almost torture watching this all play out, watching helplessly as this administration breaks every law, norm and value that once defined the very core of what America was supposed to stand for. We’ve watched in horror as this unqualified failed businessman propped up with daddy’s money trashed every institution that protects the very heart of American democracy, but nobody would stand up to him.

Now, finally, it is all coming to light at tremendous speed.

Yovanovitch has opened the door wide with her testimony, with her defiance of Trumps minions. Plus, imagine she is well aware of the danger that testimony puts her in. She had a job to do and there were those who were invested in schemes to prevent her from doing that job, asking her to break her oath, and their stain of corruption needed to be washed clean from her good name.

So as the news cycle barrels along forward into the next revelation, scandal, indictment, investigation or otherwise, let us not forget those whose job is to protect and serve their country, and who have that difficult task of serving under the most corrupt administration, lord give them strength.

Throughout my career, I have stayed true to the oath that Foreign Service Officers take and observe every day: “that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;” and “that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” Like all foreign service officers with whom I have been privileged to serve, I have understood that oath as a commitment to serve on a strictly nonpartisan basis, to advance the foreign policy determined by the incumbent President, and to work at all times to strengthen our national security and promote our national interests. Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

And, to thy ownself be true.

