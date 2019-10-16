This Week I Learned A New Word And That Someone Has A Bucket List

So, {drum roll} in butt-arse crazy stuff of the week, and there were some worthy contestants, but the following tweet sums up how I feel about one of those crazy things.

If you think you’ve been called by Christ while you’re serving as the lead fluffer for the profane, serial adultering, immoral, habitual lying, narcissistic, draft-dodging, grifter @realDonaldTrump then it’s obvious Jesus butt-dialed you by mistake. https://t.co/8c6u1vQudA — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) October 13, 2019

Now, I am not religious, I consider myself more spiritual. I believe in some sort of entity, yet I am reluctant to use the term God. I mean, its short-hand when I do use it. When asked, I would describe myself as an Animist Christian, and Christian only because I feel it would be disingenuous not to acknowledge my upbringing. Not that my family was especially religious, but it was there, I went to church (Anglican) and I was baptized, though not until my early 20s.

See, mom was against the whole hell and damnation version of Christianity. You know, those who feel the need to bash you over the head and drag you by the hair to their religion? You know, the sort that think they know what’s best and if you believe anything different you are a heathen piece of crap that needs to be saved.

With that in mind, one can imagine my glee at one new thing that I learned this week – Dominionism.

Dominionism is the theocratic idea that regardless of theological camp, means, or timetable, God has called conservative Christians to exercise dominion over society by taking control of political and cultural institutions. The term describes a broad tendency across a wide swath of American Christianity. People who embrace this idea are referred to as dominionists. POLITICALRESEARCH.org | Dominionism Rising: A Theocratic Movement Hiding in Plain Sight | Frederick Clarkson, August 18, 2016

A bunch of wingnuts have taken it upon themselves to dictate to the rest of us the one right way to be, we don’t get a choice, and they are going to decide? Riiight.

Traditional values? Really? This is their argument, the word that keeps popping up, and devil may care, but their dear leader uses sin like it’s a bucket list. But that bunch don’t seem to understand hypocrisy, and I guess the freedom to religion only applies if you believe what they believe.

So, guess they want to just throw the whole freedom thing out all together.

Course, that little factoid gets washed over with their adulation at what they perceive as the top nutjobs toughness. Which, again, I find rather amusing, as we watch one tyrant after the other “roll” him to get exactly what they want.

Oh, sure, ol’heel spurs is tough on innocent women and children and desperate migrants seeking asylum from their dangerous homeland. He’s a big old bully and norms basher on political opponents, critics and diplomacy of all kinds, but when it actually matters? A putz.

He stabs American allies in the back because Turkey told him to. Now Turkey has again shown that anyone who wants something from the U.S. can merely grab him by the gonads and get what they want.

So, we seem to be at the point where the patients have taken over the asylum. I mean, every day it just gets crazier and crazier, watching them figure out new and more gobsmackingly obvious lies his sycophants can sell on the open market.

For instance, crazy declarations of some right-wing God they duck-tapped together to serve their own obsession with protecting this unqualified con-job that has overtaken the U.S. government and re-made it in the image of his numerous failed enterprises. A bunch who would rather believe some complicated dark state conspiracy that morphs to include everyone who stands up to the divinely touched dear leader.

Now, another little tidbit I learned this week; did you know that Putin has a little checklist and so far Trump’s doing a right bang up job of checking off the wish list? I imagine getting the U.S. out of Syria was HIGH up on that list. So, Trump has been a real coup for Putin, eh?

Clutched in Putin’s hand at Helsinki last year…

…purposely written in abnormally large script, included references to the election interference, Putin’s request that Russia be allowed to interrogate the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, and also the British businessman Bill Browder, pursuant to the 1999 Treaty with Russia on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. There was a reference to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. And at the bottom of the first page, Putin’s notes also mentioned Syria, where Russia has been wreaking havoc and committing mass atrocities in concert with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and Iran.

Having a useful idiot leading one of the most powerful countries in the world? Priceless.

And, scary as hell.