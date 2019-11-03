A Little Rain On The Parade Of Boos

Last night the moron and chief was somehow convinced to attend a UFC match at Madison Square Gardens, and again, my twitter feed was filled with more booing towards arguably the most despised president in U.S. history.

I didn’t watch any of them until this morning, but I take some satisfaction at watching the worst president in U.S. history getting his due, with a resounding boo.

So, the one caveat of this presidency is we can all say that we lived through “interesting times”. We watch video after video after video of crowds at the World Series game booing the president, and chants of “lock him up” fill the storied stadium, and for sure, it is gratifying to see so many share my own dislike of the man whose unhealthy corrupt arse rests upon the seat of the highest office in the land of my birth.

My favourite tweet would be the following, kinda sums it all up.

The UFC is his base. This would be like if I got booed by Jewish grandmothers. https://t.co/IqrYq4GPOn — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) November 3, 2019

As ol’rumpTus seething looks sideways, McCarthy with him, and Eric, well, who knows what that spawn was laughing at, but whoever arranged this little adventure is no doubt going to have some ‘splaining to do.

This band of bros has to be aware of how much their guy is despised, even if the man himself has been blissfully unaware. Sure, they’re all on twitter saying it was a rousing endorsement of their guy, video after video to the contrary. But why? We can all see with our own eyes that while maybe not the WHOLE entire place was booing like at the World Series game, certainly there was a healthy chunk who were.

The point I think could just be that this cements that us vs them mentality. If there is anything loved more than a cuddle of kittens it’s an underdog. And the best cover for the bad news is a smoke screen of bad press at another sports event.

What bad news you say?

Yes, one could be excused if you missed that Buzzfeed acquired a trove of 302s via a battle of wills with the DOJ, and once a month over the next 8 years all the backend notes from the Mueller Investigation are going to find their way to the public eyes. Yet, my twitter feed was so plugged up with booing that it took some work finding those who were not fooled by that stunt.

I mean, there is a bunch of juicy stuff to chew on. Manafort being a “secret” part of the campaign, for instance, right up until election night is rather tantalizing. As well, we learn that Manafort was pushing the conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the DNC as early as 2016.

In an April 2018 interview with the special counsel’s office, Rick Gates, who had served as deputy Trump campaign chair and had long been Paul Manafort’s right hand, told investigators that after the campaign learned the DNC had been hacked, Manafort pushed the theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had orchestrated the attack. It’s a conspiracy theory that’s persisted in right-wing circles, even after the US Intelligence Community concluded Russia was involved, and one that Trump brought up in his July 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. BUZZFEED | The Mueller Report’s Secret Memos

Giuliani has consulted with Manafort via his attorney, further orchestrating this plot to undermine the evidence from US Intelligence. Certainly, to learn that this stupid conspiracy was no doubt hatched from the traitorous mind of Manafort I suppose should come as no real surprise.

Another factoid to remember is that McCarthy was aware of Trumps connections with the Russians all the way back to before the election, and was recorded saying he thought Trump was “one” of those receiving a pay cheque from Putin.

“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, according to a recording of the June 15, 2016, exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington Post. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is a Californian Republican known in Congress as a fervent defender of Putin and Russia. The Washington Post | House majority leader to colleagues in 2016: ‘I think Putin pays’ Trump

What do you think was McCarthy’s motives for being with Trump at this event? Are they so delusional as to not have some awareness of the response he would get?

Plus, does McCarthy know whose in Putin’s pocket cause he himself has his own, um, back channel to the Kremlin himself? Possibly.

You know, I would imagine that Trump is most useful when he is unhinged. When he’s irate he is much easier to manipulate, as are we all. What use that has for them at the moment is unknowable, but Trump is a highly manipulative tool due to his gigantic ego coupled with his complete ignorance. One description I’ve heard is that he’s like a memory foam pillow, taking on the form of whomever was leaning on him last.

Sure, we could just chalk it up to incompetence and leave it at that. I mean, taking this orange stain to an arena filled to the rafters with UFC fans would seem on the surface a safe bet, but what campaign manager in their right mind would possibly take that chance?

No, this to me looks like a staged snowjob to distract the average person from the flood of information that is beginning to be exposed concerning how this incompetent fool actually managed to cheat himself into the highest office in the land.

Like Eric Trump, the average person can quite easily be distracted, can easily miss the point, with that collective silly grin on our faces as we revel in the disdain so many have for him.

And the point? I’m not entirely certain what role Trump plays, or what exactly they have up their sleeve. What I do know is there are many in the Trump sphere with long-standing ties to Russia, and whatever Putin has planned for the idiot and chief is not going to be for the benefit of America.

Here is Erik Prince opining on Russia in a memo to Trump campaign. Oddly, Trump hasn’t just ignored Prince’s advice, he’s done quite the opposite. pic.twitter.com/KXd3vidGDk — Karoli (@Karoli) November 2, 2019