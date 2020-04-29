i love… shades of green on a spring day
i love… a fresh page in a 3-ring notebook
i love… song of cardinals welcoming the dawn
i love… a bowl of tomato soup with lots of crackers
i love… magic that hides in the shadows made by the light
i love… sunshine on my face after the dark days of winter
i love… watching a puppy sleep underneath her blankie
i love… things that are old and the stories they tell
i love… the golden glow of maple trees in the fall
i love… a path under a cathedral of trees
i love… the soft tinkle of wind chimes
i love… music with no words
i love… liminal places