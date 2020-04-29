i love… earth under my fingernails

i love… shades of green on a spring day

i love… a fresh page in a 3-ring notebook

i love… song of cardinals welcoming the dawn

i love… a bowl of tomato soup with lots of crackers

i love… magic that hides in the shadows made by the light

i love… sunshine on my face after the dark days of winter

i love… watching a puppy sleep underneath her blankie

i love… things that are old and the stories they tell

i love… the golden glow of maple trees in the fall

i love… a path under a cathedral of trees

i love… the soft tinkle of wind chimes

i love… music with no words

i love… liminal places







