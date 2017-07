sheltered from

the gentle rain

falling thru

zigzaggy leaves

of the black walnut tree

out here

within the in-between

of broken things

have come

new dreams

refreshed

from the journey

and this place

of my own

creation

the spirit

sings

awaiting on

the wind

to kiss my chimes

as i

say goodbye

to past

desire

inspired

by solitude

a sacred

place

to call my own

where

i can

be

cleansed

of all

the silly things

i left

unsaid

done,

gone

with the wind.

