that river of mine

Thames River At Dorchester - thetemenosjournal.com

Thames River at Dorchester in winter, Ontario, Canada

taught me
how to skate
to make friends
to go with the flow
along your banks
i live again
amen

a london bridge - thetemenosjournal.com

A train bridge Over the Thames.

The Thames at Blackfriars Bridge - thetemenosjournal.com

The Thames River at Harris Park.

Along the Thames, looking east towards downtown

Looking downton.

dusk at the forks - Downtown London, Ontario, Canada - thetemenosjournal.com

Forks of the Thames – Prior to European contact in the 18th century, the present site of London was occupied by several Neutral and Odawa/Ojibwa villages. A native village at the forks of Askunessippi, now called the “Thames River”, was called Kotequogong by the latter two groups. Archaeological investigations in the region indicate that aboriginal people have resided in the area for at least the past post-glacial 10,000 years.  :: Wikipedia ::

me and my river - thetemenosjournal.com

Me with my river.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “that river of mine

Comments, Critiques, or Otherwise

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s