ice

fell

from all

the rooftops

onto the sidewalk

below, as the sun shone anew

i ventured off to the forks of my river with you

and the air was so mild that it made me smile as we stopped so you could sniff out the news

What Is A Fib Poem?

Pincus, who dubbed the poems Fibs for their basis in the Fibonacci sequence. The number of syllables in each line of the poem is the sum of the previous two lines: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8.

Poetry Foundation

