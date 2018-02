a reflection

as black is to white

good to bad

we drift past

and wonder at it all

as if our lives are threads

our soul the veins

pushing through

and wile away the hours

as we flow



{psst…yes you…this is what i call a spiral poem…you read them line by line going up or down, including the title} {psst…yes you…this is what i call a spiral poem…you read them line by line going up or down, including the title}

inspired by WPC :: a face in the crowd

Advertisements