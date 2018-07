With these little bundles of cuteness is how I spent an afternoon last week, 5-week old Chihuahua puppies, are they not the heal-all for most of the trials and tribulations of the world? I think so.

After yesterday and watching the news vids this morning of that treasonous scoundrel down yonder, I needed a shot of puppy power, thought maybe y’all too may need a fix. Enjoy!

