late Summer passes by

with Monarchs on the Erie breeze

watching geese and gulls

sailboats wander

on the horizon

only blue sky

waves lapping at the shore

the umbrella tumbles by

as we soak up the rays

burned bellies be damned

we say

splashing in the warm waters

in these last days

*** Photos taken September 5th, 2019 – Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada – on the Lake Erie Shore ***