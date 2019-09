for the cacophony a travesty of winning delusional greatness to distract from their molotov cocktails catastrophe entangling them u s you in his derived lies he tells them to u s too we you pawned for putins puppet just to prop up his profit are we u s you laughing at them as they at u s in this perverse universe led down Pennsylvania Avenue by a broke reality star are we u s bewitched

Share: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Tumblr

Skype



Email

LinkedIn



Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading... Related