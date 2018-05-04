The Golden Feathers

On my way down to The Coves with Irish last week, experimenting with the colour isolation feature on my camera. Weeping Willows at this time of year turn this beautiful golden hue as the leaves come in, against the grey of the rest of the trees around, and I’ve always thought they were rather lovely this time of year. Well, all times of the year, but especially in early, early spring when so little has budded yet.

As we proceeded down the path, keeping the colour isolated on the gold of the Willows, and out of the corner of my eye I caught something Golden in the trees. I quickly turned my camera towards the place where I saw the flash of gold and snapped a couple quick shots, thinking it unlikely that I caught it in time. Got back home and looked at my photographs, and, well I was wrong.

WPC : UNLIKELY

