a Hoya from Rumi

years ago now,
Mom’s bestfriend
gave me a Hoya
from the one that hung
in Grandma’s kitchen
and at the base of the pot
she wrote a Rumi quote
however, Hoyas and I
don’t see eye to eye
and i killed it
long ago
other things have resided
until last year
and it was left outside
and yesterday afternoon
the 1st of May
it came in two
and the piece in my hand
said…
“do not go back to sleep”.
Rumi
so I swept away
all day
i mopped
and arranged
my new things
that i took away
and yes I missed him,
and my heart ached,
yet it was whisked
right away
by the tinkling chimes
and a new
entrance
way
