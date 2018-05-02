a Hoya from Rumi

years ago now,

Mom’s bestfriend

gave me a Hoya

from the one that hung

in Grandma’s kitchen

and at the base of the pot

she wrote a Rumi quote

however, Hoyas and I

don’t see eye to eye

and i killed it

long ago

other things have resided

until last year

and it was left outside

and yesterday afternoon

the 1st of May

it came in two

and the piece in my hand

said…

“do not go back to sleep”.

Rumi

so I swept away

all day

i mopped

and arranged

my new things

that i took away

and yes I missed him,

and my heart ached,

yet it was whisked

right away

by the tinkling chimes

and a new

entrance

way

