Gallery

last summer with rose

Posted in Photographs, PoetryTagged
ode1
ode3
ode2

beyond my stoop,
this January day
and i hide away
with horns
some guitar
a piano
as snow falls
and melts away
to Bach’s variations
a Verdi, Dvorak
an etude
enchants me
an ave
Maria

ode5
ode4

and i am
back at the Grotto
again
i lost myself
and found my soul
as my heart beats
the wind in my hair
smells
and the vistas
a symphony
of a wildflower orchestra
i swayed
on that August day
and the world outside melts away

pano-parkway

6 thoughts on “last summer with rose

  1. I had to read this twice just to make sure I didn’t miss something and at the end I was just taken aback . The way it starts and end it gives me the feeling of a stream and how it flows but never stops flowing . When I began to read I had the impression that there was a lot that happened before and lot that happened after . Its as if the poem kept on flowing after the end . I love it .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Oh, wise one….you are most perceptive. You know, I didn’t realize I had put those thing in…some poems just come out of me, and I try to capture as much of it as I can. Yes, much happened before, and much happened after the first time I was at the Mount in 2011..Also, the path I take to get there runs alongside the river : ) I’ve written volumes on that place here, but still it inspires me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Comments, Critiques, or Otherwise

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s