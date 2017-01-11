last summer with rose

beyond my stoop,

this January day

and i hide away

with horns

some guitar

a piano

as snow falls

and melts away

to Bach’s variations

a Verdi, Dvorak

an etude

enchants me

an ave

Maria

and i am

back at the Grotto

again

i lost myself

and found my soul

as my heart beats

the wind in my hair

smells

and the vistas

a symphony

of a wildflower orchestra

i swayed

on that August day

and the world outside melts away