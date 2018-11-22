unposted pictures looking back todayalong old pathways, i stray,just to get away photographs were taken December 3rd, 2017 watching apple trees dance in the sunshine, again,on this snowy day Advertisements Share:FacebookTwitterPinterestRedditTumblrSkypeGoogleTelegramMoreLinkedInPocketWhatsAppPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
Wow… absolutely stunning pictures. Nice angles, especially the last one. Keep up the good work. Hope to see more from you. 😊😊😊
Thank you ♥‿♥
you are welcome. ❤️❤️❤️
