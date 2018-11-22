unposted pictures

the coves - pond - thetemenosjournal.com

looking back today
along old pathways, i stray,
just to get away

photographs were taken December 3rd, 2017
apple trees dancing - thetemenosjournal.com

watching apple trees
dance in the sunshine, again,
on this snowy day

nanopoblano2018
Advertisements

3 thoughts on “unposted pictures

Comments or Otherwise

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.