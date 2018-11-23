back to the coves

off on a dog walk

the air was crisp, the sky blue,

and the sun appeared







Bit of a break from the unposted posts and a nice long walk at The Coves beckoned after the last few snowy gray days. This area is called the coves as it was once a branch of the Thames River, cut off a long time ago. Although the area with the old Apple orchard is not officially a part, as it is a local secret dog walk on private land. The Apple trees were abandoned decades ago, and the area is now slowly returning to its wilder self, and it is always been a magical spot to me. In some spots you can still see the trees standing still lined up in a row, with new shrubs and wildflowers taking over, creating something new and beautiful.

All photos were taken yesterday, November 22, 2018

